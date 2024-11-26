Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has become a cultural phenomenon, more for the hilarious moments that generated meme templates for internet users. Whether you love or hate the show, the TMKOC memes will surely tickle your funny bones. With wedding season ongoing, memes and jokes for singles are rife. The TMKOC funny meme templates and Jethalal jokes certainly fit into any occasion, or at least, that’s what meme lovers aim to do. Social media platforms are filled with hilarious jokes, memes, funny videos and Instagram reels featuring TMKOC and its undisputed humour. As we are in the middle of wedding season 2024, our Instagram algorithm has shifted to the ‘Shaadi’ season; it’s time we take a break from all the romance and embrace our singlehood with these relatable desi meme templates—the TMKOC edition. These Jethalal funny memes, hilarious Popatlal jokes, viral videos and Instagram reels accurately sum up the FOMO desi singles feel during the wedding season.

Being single is something we all have in common. At one or many points in our lives, we have all been singles, and some of us are still single. While views on singlehood are evolving, being single is stigmatised. Take Popatlal from TMKOC, for instance. His entire existence on the hit sitcom revolves around his singlehood. An unmarried man of his age on the show is not an uncanny thing. Yet the makers of the show seem to aim differently. However, internet users have their unique way of celebrating the Popatlal phenomenon, using humorous jokes and memes that only desi singles can relate to. In addition, the TMKOC funny meme templates will be incomplete without Jethalal and his iconic dialogues. So, sit back and scroll through these hilarious Jethalal memes, Popatlal jokes and funny TMKOC videos about being single that is totally relatable.

The 'Taplik'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jethalal memes (@jethalal_thuglife_77)

Hahahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @comedyshorts_12

We Get It, Popatlal

That Single Friend!

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MENSXP (@mensxpofficial)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baniya | sarcastic memes | funny | comedy (@humorousbaniya)

'Popatlal Ki Shaadi'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC..... (@manoranjan.clips)

This Never Gets Old!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny memes (@memeisfaction)

True That!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dankasmic ™ (@dankasmic)

The Boys!

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorkIndia (@workindiajobs)

The show's episodes have generated enough content for the meme makers to create relatable templates for the audience. These funny memes and jokes are just what you need if you are living a loud and proud single life.

