The US Senator, Kamala Harris has been making it to the headlines ever since she was nominated for the Vice Presidential candidate for the 2020 election. Her interviews, appearances and anything Harris does is generating quite an attention on the internet. The American politician once again appeared in the headlines and on social media feeds after she named American rapper Tupac Shakur as the ‘Best Rapper Alive.’ Saying this, the Democratic vice presidential nominee unknowingly raised up an old conspiracy theory of the Tupac who had died in 1996. Harris makes the gaffe during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye at the NAACP’s virtual convention, sending social media users into overdrive and fuelling fresh debate around the ‘Tupac Lives,’ conspiracy. The death of the American rapper is believed to be still shrouded in mystery. Kamala Harris Says ‘Chithi’ During Her US Democratic National Convention Speech and Internet Can’t Keep Calm, Know the Meaning of the Tamil Word.

“Best rapper alive?” Rye asked Harris in the videoconference interview. The politician paused for a second before answering, “Tupac.” The two women began to laugh, and Rye pointed out that the New York rapper has been dead for more than two decades now. “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,” Harris said in the interview. The reporter jokingly responded by stating that Tupac “lives on.”

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Harris’ remarks quickly went viral online. Tupac has notoriously been the subject of many conspiracy theories that claim that he faked his own death when he was fatally shot in 1996. The did-he, didn’t-he mystery that surrounds the tragic demise of Tupac is one of the most enduring myths, debating where the rap icon really is. Harris unknowingly dredged up this old conspiracy theory about the rapper’s death. Many cited the politician as proof that Tupac has never actually died. Who is Kamala Harris? Know All About The Indian-American Senator Who Has Been Nominated by Joe Biden as Vice Presidential Candidate For US Elections 2020.

Kamala Harris was asked who is the best rapper alive, and she said, 2pac! She knows the truth. I told you he’s alive!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T6mK30FxGB — Rm Awesome (@rmawesome500) September 26, 2020

Everyone's ripping on Kamala for saying 2pac is the "greatest rapper alive" but maybe she just accidentally confirmed what we all already believe. — Chad McBreedingstud🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) September 26, 2020

Why did Kamala Harris just say that 2Pac is the “best rapper alive”? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 26, 2020

TUPAC IS ALIVE https://t.co/kyxYmUjoML — president stupid j moron (@bambooney) September 26, 2020

Hear me out on this, what if the conspiracy that Tupac faked his death have been true this entire time? pic.twitter.com/x5P9W4owBr — Sophia (Spooky) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) September 26, 2020

Tupac Shakur had died in September, 1996 at the age of 25 after being in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. While fans mourned his deaths, many conspiracy theories have since flourished online that the rapper actually faked his death and relocated to Cuba. In fact, some also claim that Tupac was supposedly spotted at many places. His death is among those Hollywood deaths that are still shrouded in mystery.

