Kerala Auto-Rickshaw With Flowing Tap Water and Soap for Passengers to Wash Hands Impresses Netizens, Video Goes Viral

Auto rickshaw with water and handwash (Photo Credits: saadicazrod TikTok)

As world governments, researches and scientists have made it clear that people may have to live with coronavirus for a long time, people are looking for different ways to live with the pandemic. Amidst that, an autorickshaw driver in Kerala has installed an innovation to deal with the situation. He has fitted a pipe and hand wash to the auto. A passenger who has to get into the vehicle has to first wash hands using the tap water and hand wash. Social Distancing Motorbike With 1-Metre Gap Invented by Indian Mechanic (Watch Video)

The video went viral after it was shared on TikTok. It shows the driver asking a passenger to wash hands before he gets into the rickshaw. The man follows it and washes hands and uses the soap. Then the driver lets him inside. The driver was highly appreciated by social media users who said that such an initiative should be encouraged. Social Distancing Hats Are a Hit! Chinese Students Wear Colourful DIY 1-Metre Hats to School; See Cute Pics.

Autorickshaw in Kerala With Built-in Soap and Water:

Check Out The Tweet Below:

After it went viral on Twitter, businessman Harsh Goenka tweeted the video after it with the caption, "Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities #CoronaInnovation." An earlier video of an autorickshaw with four separate seating compartments had gone viral on social media platforms. In it, people could travel by following social distancing. There were many such instances India used their jugaad to ensure social distancing was followed. From motorbikes to bicycles, people were quick to come with options in times of distress. Businessman Ananda Mahindra had praised the efforts of those who came up with such options.