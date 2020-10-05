Have you taken up reading as a hobby in these many months of staying home? Then maybe you want to give the erotica book Kissing the Coronavirus by M. J. Edwards a read? Or maybe not! The cover of the book with a plot description has been going viral since a week on social media, but those who have dared to give this erotica a read have shared the reviews on social media, and they are worth a read! People have been kind enough to share some quotes straight out of this erotic literature and it is so bad that it's good, or maybe worse! This erotica quotes and lines may make you want to throw up. 'Lockdown', Book by Scottish Author Peter May on Pandemic, Once Rejected For Being Highly Unrealistic, Gets Published 15 Years Later.

Ever since the outbreak of a pandemic, we have seen the premise being used in several shows and documentaries. Books written amid an outbreak of a disease is not an untouched plot, but Kissing The Coronavirus, does not appear as convincing. The synopsis of the book on Amazon reads, "She was supposed to cure the coronavirus. Instead… she fell in love with it. Dr Alexa Ashingtonford is a part of a crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating coronavirus. Little did she know she would end up falling in love with it, in this steamy viral-erotica." It also describes it as a tale of forbidden love and dark desires coming to life! Now people who managed to read through this book have shared their reviews with others and some of them are hilarious.

Twitter users have posted threads with quotes from this erotica writing and you will have to read them yourselves to make a judgement! But we would like you to give you the NSFW warning for sure! Check some parts of detailed reviews of Kissing The Coronavirus that people have shared online. Hot Reads: Erotic Thriller Novels to Have a Raunchy, Tantalizing Sex Life.

Check Tweets Below:

Bad Start

she masturbated with the test tube 😭😭😭😭😭 — 🌼 alis (@lightsweaver) September 29, 2020

The Excitement For a Corona Sample!

tw // nsfw !! "Despite the devastation the virus was causing across the globe, Alexa felt a rush of excitement every time she picked up the Corona sample, like a pulsating, erect penis, desperate to unleash its devastation to anyone who touched it." PLEASEEEEEEEEEALKHKJSA — flore 💌 rhi lovebot (@peachsephone) September 29, 2020

You May Want to Read This Again

tw // nsfw "She couldn't get over that moustache. She loved beards, and a moustache was only the start of a beard, like micropenises are just the strt of real penises." GOODBYE — flore 💌 rhi lovebot (@peachsephone) September 29, 2020

Coronavirus is Here

the coronavirus is here 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Z2K9PpnIlx — 🌼 alis (@lightsweaver) September 29, 2020

Throwing Up

she just said his tongue was flopping around like a fish, i feel like throwing up — pumpking hiba ✿ (@dawnswrath) September 29, 2020

Love Lotion! HAHAHA

LOVE LOTION!!??? L O V E L O T I O N, JFC JUST CALL IT CUM THIS IS AN EROTICA- pic.twitter.com/56VTRMQOxW — carry on, yeehaw (@gaywardsun) October 1, 2020

What is Happening?

LOVE? SHE'S IN LOVE? AFTER ONE ROUND? I'M- and we all knows heart > vagina pic.twitter.com/audq7Rx0dk — carry on, yeehaw (@gaywardsun) October 1, 2020

The Book Leaves So Many Questions

I have so many question WTF!? Is she.... is she dead??? pic.twitter.com/cU9tmzQtVo — carry on, yeehaw (@gaywardsun) October 1, 2020

Even We Can't!

"Even the sound of the virus made her ovaries clash together like cymbals." I can't. I just CAN'T. — myk-myk (@Krolowa_Margot) September 29, 2020

The book is just about 16 pages and the tweets online show how disgusted people have been after reading this "viral-erotica." The reviews of the book are going viral and people too cannot believe what they have read. Going through the above Twitter threads in detail will give you a better understanding of the book. Give it a read or may be not?

