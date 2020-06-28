Our first instinct on seeing an insect or a worm in the vegetable is to throw it away. But Presenter Sam Darlaston did the unusual when he saw worms in broccoli he bought from Tesco. It was actually caterpillars so he decided to adopt it. He took good care of the little ones and documented the process of the caterpillar growing into a butterfly on social media. The 27-year-old had apparently found six caterpillars in broccolis and another one in a different vegetable his roommate had got. However, he adopted the critters and took well care of it. As he began to document the process, he added 'caterpillar dad' to his Twitter bio. Also, they named the caterpillars as Cedric, Janine, Slim Eric, Croc Broc, Olly and Carlos. Uttarakhand Farmer Get His Name Added to Guinness Book of World Records for Growing World's Tallest Coriander Plant.

He took to Twitter about his finding on Twitter with the caption, "I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars."

Here's The Tweet:

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Caterpillar Chaos!

SO IT TURNS OUT THAT THIS BROC CONTAINS ANOTHER 5 CATERPILLARS????!!!! 5!!!!! Also it turns out that THIS... is now a caterpillar thread pic.twitter.com/7M0UIcUxrU — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Ohh!

Day 3, and we’ve got our first caterpillar romance story. Janine and Slim Eric nap together, eat together, and occasionally dance together 🐛 pic.twitter.com/t883KOVgi0 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

The Process Begins!

Also, a closer look at Cedric who is now 30 hours into his chrysalis stage - now fully renamed Metapod until he elvolves into butterfree 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Ryx4jVjgxf — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

One of the tweets read, "Also, a closer look at Cedric who is now 30 hours into his chrysalis stage - now fully renamed Metapod until he elvolves into butterfree."

Check The Tweet:

BROCCOLI CATERPILLAR UPDATE - before the weekend 6 out of the 7 became chrysalis / cocooned... Broc was the last to evolve so I let him roam about 🐛 pic.twitter.com/KGhqhd6SzT — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Yay!

Broc then became a chrysalis on Friday night... But then on SUNDAY MORNING I WAS GREETED BY CEDRIC!!!! he’s changed a bit 🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/KvqorlRFKh — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Woah!

Remember Cedric the caterpillar? Feel old yet? 🐛🦋 pic.twitter.com/EfTPqIlSXY — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Isn't That Beautiful!

He Released Them!

3/7 of the Tesco broccoli caterpillars are now wild butterflies 😭, this morning Janine joined Cedric and Slim Eric for her new life ✌️🥦🦋 (thought she’d at least say bye but she just bolted) pic.twitter.com/ZxggmWc6VP — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 24, 2020

After a little effort and five days, Sam and his roommate had three cocoons which eventually transformed into a butterfly. One of the photos shows a green coloured insect while another one is a yellow-coloured butterfly. The comments section is filled with praises to the young man who decided to nurture the butterfly and help them grow to the fullest. The tweets have gone viral massively and continue to get likes from around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).