The new normal in the post-COVID world includes maintaining social distancing from people at all times. As the vaccine is not available yet, following the protocols of social distancing is a must. And people around the world have used innovative techniques to maintain their distance from the others. Now a picture of a man from Melbourne is going viral on social media as he walks casually in a bubble. The man from Belgrave definitely took people by surprise with the unconventional outfit ensuring social distancing. As his picture goes viral, he is not the only one who has used this idea. We bring you similar funny instances where people used a zorbing ball and such bubbles to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic. German Cafe Gives Customers Pool Noodles Attached to Hats to Ensure Social Distancing; Instances When Innovative Techniques Left People Amazed (Videos And Pictures).

As per reports in The Daily Mail, this man from Belgrave amused the passersby as he said, "I'm the man in the bubble" and paced up and down the road over the weekend. He wore no shoes or a mask within the bubble which was his protective outfit. A local captured a video of him and shared it online for making people smile. The video is now going viral.

Check The Video of Melbourne Man Here:

Interesting! But if you think he's a first, then no the same idea has been tried and tested by some people in other parts of the world too.

Man Goes on Date in a Bubble:

This is probably the most interesting dating story amid the pandemic. A Twitter user Jeremy Cohen from Brooklyn, NY kept his followers hooked when he impressed a girl by exchanging messages with a drone. The two even met up and to maintain the distance Cohen used a bubble. He stepped out in a bubble to meet her. The video had gone crazy viral.

Check it here:

How to date during Quarantine (PART 3) pic.twitter.com/2ER4UX4FN0 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 27, 2020

Man Walks in a Bubble Wearing Mask and Hazmat Suit:

A man named Jason Chase from San Diego took social distancing to quiet an extreme when he stepped out in a bubble but wore a hazmat suit and a mask too. When asked by a news media for so much protection he said he did not want to pose a threat to his family members. A father of two sons, one of whom has a health problem Chase did not want the slightest risk. he told News8, "Just try and do your best to try and keep it away from others and that is definitely at the center of what I was trying to purvey."

Watch His Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS8 San Diego (@cbs8) on Apr 10, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

Woman in UK Walks in Zorbing Ball:

A woman in Kent, England used a zorbing ball to step out for shopping. Shoppers were, of course, bemused as she walked around the store to store and her helper picking up the items for her. When someone asked her about the zorb ball she said, "She's self-isolating. She's germaphobic."

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #DiscoBoy / Lee Marshall (@discoboyuk) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

So as you can see, people have been using the bubbles since months to keep their distance. Amusing indeed. Meanwhile, people across India have also made some interesting vehicles to ensure people ensure social distancing while travelling in public. But can you imagine if everyone started moving about in these plastic bubbles along the streets, it would look so weird?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).