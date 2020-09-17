New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 70 today, recieved greetings from leaders across the political spectrum in India on his birthday. Global leaders such as Russia's President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Markel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Among PM Modi's millions of fans, Anmol Bakaya, a YouTuber, stood out in wishing him. Anmol Bakaya found a unique and bizarre way to celebrated PM Modi's birthday. Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Other World Leaders Greet Indian Prime Minister.

On his YouTube channel, Anmol Bakaya Vlogs, the Modi fan went on to say "Modi Ji" for straight 24 hours. Yes, Anmol Bakaya chanted "Modi Ji" for 24 hours during a live stream. "In the past year I've heard a lot of things both positive and negative about our Honorable Prime Minister, but personally I just have immense respect for him and for all that he has done for our nation, my support for him is never-ending and this just a little gesture of appreciation and nothing more," the YouTuber said. Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Thanks Amul For Special Wish Video, Says 'Your Wishes Are as Sweet as Your Ice Creams and Chocolates'.

YouTuber Anmol Bakaya Chants 'Modi Ji' For 24 Hours to Celebrate Narendra Modi's Birthday:

Donning a t-shirt and short, Bakaya sat in front of a camera and continued chanting "Moji Ji" for 24 hours. He said "Modi Ji" for more than 1 lakh times during the period. He would take two-minute breaks in between. The live stream was paused once for a "technical break".

