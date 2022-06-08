Although there is no special day for friends to express friendship & love, we still have this one day to celebrate our besties! People all over the world celebrate National Best Friends Day on June 8 with their besties that are their ride or die in various situations. A BFF is not just someone you can share your laughs with but also your pains and sadness. On the pretext of this day, people hang out and even prank their BFFs. And when it comes to sending funny memes and jokes, you can use this day to have your besties ROFL via the most hilarious posts to be found online. To make the day special, people also organize day/night parties and celebrate friendships in every form, even if that means saying thank you to your mom for lending an ear to hear you out just like your BFF would. Happy Best Friends Day 2022 Wishes & Photos: Send Emotional Messages, SMS, Greetings, HD Wallpapers And Friendship Quotes To Your Bestie!

On this day you must thank the people who have always been your support system and the ones who are the closest ones – your best friends. On Best Friends Day, you get a chance to tell your best friends how much you appreciate them, and how special and important they are to you. You can celebrate the day by expressing your friendship via sending cards, gifts & the best- funny memes and jokes to your best friend who is probably living miles away from you. After family, we all have a best friend in our life with whom we share our every sorrow and happiness. To celebrate the day in the best way possible, you can send your BFFs these funny memes and jokes:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girlystuff By Toonies (@girlystuff.by.toonies)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by this_memeworld 👻 (@this_memeworld)

Absolutely True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👅...𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐦...👅 (@savage_nari__)

Support Like This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👅...𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐦...👅 (@savage_nari__)

You Know You've Been There

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luvely (@_luvelyxx)

That's Friendship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Gallizioli (@adriheavymetal)

The main purpose of celebrating Best Friends Day is to thank the people who have always supported you in your life. We all have a close friend whom we can rely on, no matter what the circumstances. Friends are those with whom you share your secrets, share your sorrows and happiness, have fun, hang out. We wish you a very happy National Bestfriend Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).