National Bird Day is observed on January 5 in the United States. The observance is to celebrate birds which are a part of our ecosystem. Nature lovers especially bird watchers recognise National Bird Day. Born Free USA observes the bird and highlights critical issues that are required for the protection and survival of birds, both captive and wild. As we observe National Bird Day 2021, we bring to you some facts about the flying creatures. So, here is a list of 17 crazy facts about the beauties of the sky.

There are approximately 10,000 species of birds. On the observance, bird enthusiasts adopt birds and educate future bird owners about taking care of birds, including the "proper care, cleanup, noise and biting, feeding, diet and their need for daily interaction". As we celebrate birds, check out some crazy facts about birds here. Did you know an albatross can sleep while flying at 25 mph? Read more facts like these below. 6 Beautiful Birds That Visit India During Migration Every Year.

1. The Archaeopteryx is the earliest known bird which lived approximately 147 million years ago.

2. A flamingo can eat only when its head is upside down.

3. The smallest living bird in the world is Bee Hummingbird, which measures a minute 5.5 centimetres long and not more than 1.9 grams.

4. A bird’s heart beats 400 times per minute while resting and up to 1000 beats per minute while flying.

5. The only known poisonous bird in the world is the Hooded Pitohui of Papua, New Guinea

6. A chicken with red earlobes will produce brown eggs, and a chicken with white earlobes will produce white eggs.

7. African Gray Parrot is the most talkative bird in the world. One parrot could say over 800 words while most species of parrots can learn only 50.

8. The rarest bird is a duck called the Madagascar Pochard. It is estimated that only 25 of these remain in the wild.

9. A duck’s quack doesn’t echo wherever it is, and no one knows why.

10. Chickens use over 200 distinct noises for communicating.

11. The first bird domesticated by humans was the goose.

12. Kiwi birds are blind, so they hunt by smell.

13. Mockingbirds can imitate sounds, everything from a squeaking door to a cat meowing.

14. Crows have the largest cerebral hemispheres (brains) when compared to their body size and of any avian family.

15. Budgerigars, or budgies, a common parakeet, are the only bird species discovered so far that are susceptible to contagious yawning.

16. Bassian thrushes find their prey from piles of leaves by farting into it.

17. A bird’s eye takes up about 50 percent of its head while our eyes take up about 5 percent of our head.

In 2002, Born Free USA in coordination with the Avian Welfare Coalition launched the first annual National Bird Day. The objective was to promote avian awareness. On National Bird Day, you can create awareness about the day by sharing pictures of your pet bird or other birds, on social media using the hashtag #NationalBirdDay.

