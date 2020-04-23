On Spanish Language Day 2020, Know The Basic Words and Phrases Which Can Be Used in Everyday Conversations

Spanish language basics (Photo Credits: File Image)

April 23 marks the celebration of UN Spanish Language Day. Celebrated annually it pays tribute to author Miguel De Cervantes Saavedra. This day has been marked since 2010 in order to bring attention to the history, culture, and achievements of each of the languages. The United Nations selected April 23 for Spanish Language Day as it marks the death of Cervantes. His magnificent novel, Don Quixote, has been translated into more than 60 languages, making him a very celebrated author. Spanish is among the most widely spoken languages and if you want to know a bit about how you can use it for basic conversations, we can help you out.

It is always additional knowledge and a benefit to know a different language. It acts as an advantage when you are travelling. Today, everything is so accessible you can learn languages in the course of a few days. Right now, the world over people are in quarantine because of the Coronavirus pandemic. And how about using it to some benefit by learning a new language? We have thus got you a list of basic phrases and words to start with. Know How to Say Hello in 10 Different Languages.

Basic Spanish Words For Everyday Conversations

Hi: Hola

Good Morning: Buenos días

What is Your Name: Cómo te llamas

My Name is: Mi nombre is

Yes: Si

No: Noh

Please: Por favor

Thank You: Gracias

You're Welcome: Denada

I’m Sorry: Lo siento

Goodnight: Buenas Noches

Goodbye: Adiós

Watch Video of Basic Phrases in Spanish:

Thanks to the easy accessibility of the internet it is easy to learn languages even online. The above video will help you with common phrases and how to pronounce them. So celebrate this Spanish Language Day 2020 by learning a little about the language. Happy learning!