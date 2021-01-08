The internet has such a great collection of funny animal videos that they give a good respite from all that is happening in the world around us. And it need not always be cats and dogs or other pets. Now a similar funny video of a pelican trying to make capybara his meal has been shared on Twitter. It is hilarious because the pelican cannot really eat a capybara because it is a little too big for his mouth. But the bird still tries, not once but twice to just gobble it up. Meanwhile, the capybara sits unbothered about it being attacked straight up. The funny sight is going viral with some of the funniest reactions online. Swan Makes Woman Wear Her Mask The Tough Way, Viral Video is Both Funny And Worrying.

It is unclear where the video is taken from but looks like a zoo facility where the birds and animals are kept in the same cage. It is an old video but it has made its way on Twitter and within a day, it has garnered over 2 million views. The pelican opens its wide beak and tries to eat up the capybara, who does not even move an inch at this 'attack'. The pelican tries again but fails. The capybara is much larger to its size comparatively. But people on the internet are loving how chilled he sits, unbothered by the pelican, who has tried to swallow him! Seagull Falls Into Curry Making People Think of it as an 'Exotic' Bird, UK Animal Rescue Shares Before And After Pictures.

Check The Funny Video Here:

no, you can't eat a whole ass capybara pic.twitter.com/Ca2v76aMUx — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) January 7, 2021

Funny, isn't it? Check how the Twitter folks have interpreted their conversation:

Yes Need This Chill!

God grant me the serenity of a capybara who could not be more bored that a bird twice its size is trying to eat it alive. — Sam Scott (@BurgundySuit) January 7, 2021

Totally Into It

Inspiring!

my primary defense against getting eaten is being inconveniently round pic.twitter.com/8XKXyf3pOG — 𝕒 𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕡𝕠𝕥𝕒𝕥𝕠 (ᴀɴᴅ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ) (@exfatalist) January 7, 2021

So Calm

I love how this capybara is just sitting there, knowing that she can’t be eaten — “elitist freak” (with an anteater) (@ANNVYSHINSKY) January 7, 2021

Doing His Best

he's doing his best ok — Steely Danzig (@dubsteppenwolf) January 7, 2021

Try!

never know for sure unless you try — t o a s t - a c a b (@DauntingToaster) January 7, 2021

HAHAHA

Here's The Full Video of Pelican Trying to Eat a Capybara:

The pelican's face after realizing he cannot eat them is too funny! But did you know that pelicans are capable of eating smaller animals to even human babies? These birds feast on small bird babies and there have been instances when tiny human babies have been attacked by them as well.

