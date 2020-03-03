PM Narendra Modi May Go Off Social Media? Twitterati Can't Stop Giving Funny Suggestions (Check Tweets)

PM Modi's tweet on quitting social media (Photo Credits: Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi created quite a buzz online when he tweeted about quitting all social media platforms last night. On his official Twitter account, he posted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted." Modi who is active on his social media sent everyone into a tizzy with his tweet. People are curious to know what could be the reason behind his decision to disconnect from March 8. Meanwhile, those who have tried going off these social media networks in the past, had some funny reactions and suggestions. Some die-hard followers of the PM even started trending #NoSir and #NoModiNoTwitter, expressing disapproval to his decision of going off social media. PM Narendra Modi to Give Up Social Media This Sunday? Here's What He Wrote on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter and about 35.2 million on Instagram. His YouTube channel has videos of his speeches, initiatives and work policies. The channel has over four million subscribers. With such a great following, he also became the most popular political leader on Instagram in October last year. So it definitely comes as a surprise to almost everyone that he is planning to quit all social media platforms. His tweet created a buzz online with many questioning and wondering why would he do that. Some people have given him some funny suggestions while others have found hilarious situations.

Check PM Modi's Tweet on Getting Off Social Media:

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

The tweet is going viral with over 1.5 lakh likes and 44,000 plus retweets. Check how some people have reacted.

Every Student Ever

Feeling Emotional. Brb.

Every girl after an emotional breakdown : https://t.co/qpXaynfIRe — ZAHIR. (@PASIKDAR) March 2, 2020

Throw The Phone Away

When mom scolds me serious wala for overusing phone.😌 Me: https://t.co/I5FRML0doj — 💓ऋतिका🍃 (@Vritika385) March 2, 2020

Been There, Done That?

Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

Tussi Na Jao!

Fans of PM Modi are clearly disappointed with his decision. Several of them also planning to quit Twitter as soon as he goes off it. We will have to wait till Sunday to see what and how people react when he actually goes off it.