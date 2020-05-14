Ramadan 2020: From Missing Iftar Parties to Loved Ones, Twitterati Get Emotional on Spending the Holy Month of Fasting in Isolation During Lockdown
Muslims remember old Ramadan days during lockdown (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Ramadan is one of the most important celebrations of the Muslim community around the world. It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar which follows the lunar cycle. Ramadan 2020 began on April 24 and will end on May 24. However, this year Ramadan has been quite different due to the lockdown. As people have been confined to their homes in many countries people couldn't go to mosques to offer prayers as mass gatherings are banned. Most festivals which used to be celebrated with great fanfare have been reduced to observing the occasion quietly at home with family. In the meanwhile, on day 21 of Ramadan people have taken to Twitter sharing stories on how the fasting period has been very different from the Ramzan they have celebrated so far. From missing family members to memories of happy Iftar parties, tweeples are missing good old days. Ramadan Kareem 2020 Greetings and Images Trend on Twitter, Muslims Ready to Start the Holy Month of Ramzan (Check Tweets)

While Ramzan may not feel the same, we are sure the celebration will bring you joy and happiness. Some have also tweeted about missing home-cooked food by their moms and how the month doesn't feel the same. We have compiled a list of tweets where people are remembering the good time they spent with families and closed ones during Ramzan.

The date for Ramadan changes every year as it is based on the Islamic calendar that follows the lunar cycle. Believers spend their time fasting, praying, charity and introspecting. According to Islam, Ramadan celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).