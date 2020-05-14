Ramadan 2020: From Missing Iftar Parties to Loved Ones, Twitterati Get Emotional on Spending the Holy Month of Fasting in Isolation During Lockdown

Muslims remember old Ramadan days during lockdown (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Ramadan is one of the most important celebrations of the Muslim community around the world. It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar which follows the lunar cycle. Ramadan 2020 began on April 24 and will end on May 24. However, this year Ramadan has been quite different due to the lockdown. As people have been confined to their homes in many countries people couldn't go to mosques to offer prayers as mass gatherings are banned. Most festivals which used to be celebrated with great fanfare have been reduced to observing the occasion quietly at home with family. In the meanwhile, on day 21 of Ramadan people have taken to Twitter sharing stories on how the fasting period has been very different from the Ramzan they have celebrated so far. From missing family members to memories of happy Iftar parties, tweeples are missing good old days. Ramadan Kareem 2020 Greetings and Images Trend on Twitter, Muslims Ready to Start the Holy Month of Ramzan (Check Tweets)

While Ramzan may not feel the same, we are sure the celebration will bring you joy and happiness. Some have also tweeted about missing home-cooked food by their moms and how the month doesn't feel the same. We have compiled a list of tweets where people are remembering the good time they spent with families and closed ones during Ramzan.

Missing Iftar Parties:

Thought to Ponder:

Ramadan in quarantine brought many pleasant surprises - having to replace the cherished community time with self-reflection was really beneficial as we enter a post-COVID world — Hajer Nakua (@HajerNakua) May 14, 2020

Beautiful Memories:

Missing you at this IFTAR party with @cpj_bracu Volunteers by #Yasmin pic.twitter.com/jMPcrxm1JQ — Ro Sawyeddollah (@RSawyeddollah) May 10, 2020

Missing Iftar With Loved Ones!

Awww

Yesterday there was major nostalgia hitting. Was missing ammi kay ghar ka iftar, the carefree days of Ramadan I spent before marriage, food she cooks probably because seeing everyone's lovely mom pictures( Mashallah), wanted me to immediately visit her. Till now there is no cha pic.twitter.com/gBqsj6vOZB — Nadia Tariq (@BakeFreshCakes) May 11, 2020

Believe in The Good:

Ramadan vibes, open for something nice . pic.twitter.com/3O0EJn1MjO — JOOTA (@jootaro_) May 13, 2020

Don't Let Negativity Surround You!

Remember to make the most of every second in Ramadan, because just like the rest of the year this month too will fly by. — أمل ❤ (@Hedayatullaah) May 13, 2020

We Shall Get Over The Crisis Together!

Missing everything about the previous RAMADAN.masjids,taraweehs, mohammed ali road, the suhoor & iftar parties & lastly my business. But most importantly spending time with my family including having iftar & suhoor with them which otherwise was never possible due to office work — عیسف فراز 🇮🇳 (@EsafFaraz) May 7, 2020

May Your Prayers Come True!

In the final days of Ramadan, May Allah answer your secret prayers, wipe away your secret tears, erase your secret fears and lift you to the position you so dearly desire. AMEEN ❤️🙏🏾 — هنادي (@Hannonur) May 13, 2020

The date for Ramadan changes every year as it is based on the Islamic calendar that follows the lunar cycle. Believers spend their time fasting, praying, charity and introspecting. According to Islam, Ramadan celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).