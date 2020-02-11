Ratan Tata Reaches 1 Million Followers on Instagram, Thanks Netizens With a Heartfelt Note (View Pic)

Ratan Tata Reaches 1 Million Followers on Instagram (Photo Credits: ratantata/ Instagram)

Indian industrialist, Ratan Tata has hit 1 million followers on Instagram. The internet is extremely happy as the business tycoon celebrates this joyous moment with his fans. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, took to social media sharing the milestone with a picture of him sitting on the floor, captioned with a heartfelt note. From putting up adorable images of dogs to learning to share throwbacks like a pro, the former Tata group chairman has impressed the netizens and how. With 1 million followers on Instagram, it appears that Ratan Tata has mastered the social media game, keeping his followers fully entertained.

Ratan Tata joined Instagram at the end of October, 2019. Within hours of his debut on the photo-sharing app, over 16,600 enthusiasts followed him. Eventually, the industrialist has managed to entertain his followers with his innocence and eagerness to learn how to use the social media platform. Sharing the milestone of achieving 1 million followers on Instagram, the 82-year-old on February 11 wrote, “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.” Ratan Tata Shares Photo of His Younger Self on Instagram, Netizens Call It #ThrowbackThursday Post Done Right!

Here's Ratan Tata's Post:

To an industrialist and inspirational figure like him, it is just the beginning. His post was quick to go viral, and fans took an opportunity to praise the industrialist. Users have complimented Ratan Tata for his humility and congratulated the business tycoon for a whopping 1 million followers, this soon.