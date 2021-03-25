On the internet, it is the simplest things that make you laugh harder. Each day, there are many online posts, but only a few become the viral social media trend. This time, it is the ‘RIP You Would Have Loved’ funny meme trend. What is the meme trend all about? A slightly morbid, the Twitter trend is thinking of what modern-day things a few famous historical figures would have loved. From what started with the father of modern psychology, Sigmund Freud now consists of many other historians, with netizens humorously connecting them with things they'd have loved’ in the present time. Let us know how it all started before becoming the butt of all jokes with netizens reimagining historians.

How Did It Start?

Social media funny meme trends have always been a hit, with templates being used for longer. For ‘RIP You Would Have Loved’ trend, many outlets noted its originality on TikTok. A user, Isaac H.P., created a video in January about Henry VIII. Isaac said in the TikTok video that it’s a shame Henry VIII didn’t live longer because he would have loved watching Alvin and The Chipmunks. Yes, you that right! As much as the meme may sound silly, there should be at least the slightest connection while comparing the historical legend in recent times. However, Know Your Meme noted that the ‘RIP Would Have Loved’ format has been around since late 2020, with the first documented use of the format credit to a Twitter user.

Soon, people started comparing what Sigmund Freud would have loved in the present times. They are hilarious and so relatable! He probably would have loved the show ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

Check 'RIP You Would Have Loved' Tweets:

rip sigmund freud you would’ve loved psychoanalyzing people through their spotify playlists — 𝖬awiz 🥸 (@mxwxzz) March 25, 2021

LOL, He Sure Would!

rip sigmund freud i know u would’ve loved answering questions on quora — Αλισάρ (@heaIseverything) March 23, 2021

Eventually, internet users started ‘RIP Would Have Loved,’ meme model. The jokes rely on hypothesizing what current cultural touchstones and trends some dead historians would have probably liked. Post a Picture Of... Instagram Trend Has Resulted in Funny Memes on Twitter.

RIP Achilles!

RIP Achilles, you would have loved gay marriage — suki (@desukidesu) March 23, 2021

Hahaha, True That!

RIP Narcissus you would have loved having a disorder named after you — Village Person (@SvnSxty) March 23, 2021

Whwattttt!!!!

RIP Benjamin Franklin you would have loved Electricity by Dua Lipa — ✨ (@heyjaeee) March 23, 2021

But From Home!

rip sisyphus you would have loved running up that hill by kate bush pic.twitter.com/dBTo1VojqF — leon. just leon (@witchdaddio) March 24, 2021

Would He?

rip charles darwin, I know you would have loved the tide pod challenge — Cilantro.bb.95@aim.com (@bb_apes) March 23, 2021

Lit!

RIP dinosaurs, you would have loved what they've done with chicken nuggets. — Mom Meh (@mommeh_dearest) March 23, 2021

Aren’t they hilarious? Netizens even hysterically related the historical legends with things they would have loved today, somewhat related to their life or work. Whether all of you have joined the bandwagon or not, one thing is certain, that ‘RIP Would Have Loved,’ meme trend is going to be on the internet for longer and good laughter!

