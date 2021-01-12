Samosa in space, what a concept! The potato-filled popular Indian street snack was actually on its way to space, thanks to an Indian restaurant in UK. Niraj Gadher, owner of Chai Walla, an eatery in the UK, came up with the idea of sending a samosa in space, only it landed in France! And how did he do it? With the help of helium balloons. Yes, the restaurant owner used helium balloons to attach a samosa for a flight into the space, but it ended up in France. What Do Astronauts Eat? Russia Makes Space Diet Available for the Public on Earth.

Niraj Gadher has a restaurant in Bath, England. He wanted to bring some cheer in the difficult times that we all are going through when the weird idea struck him. And he decided to implement it anyway. "I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh," Gadher told Somerset Live. So he fitted the samosa to a weather ballon and fitted it with a GPS tracker and a GoPro camera so they could follow its journey. A video of getting the samosa flying in the air has been shared online. Garlic Bread was Sent into Space to See How it Tastes After Landing Back on Earth, Watch Video.

Check Video of Samosa in Space:

A few days later after he let the parcel go, the GPS malfunctioned but he found out that it crashed somewhere in France. With the help of Instagram, he found out a person who could help him locate it. So a person named AxelMathon did go to the field and found the parcel with GPS and GoPro. However, the main item Samosa was missing. So it likely became a food for some animals here as per Gadher.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).