Dreams are a human experience that occurs to people as visions in their sleep. People see different types of dreams on a day-to-day basis which has varying meanings. Today, we take a look at the meaning of what it is to see the moon while sleep. Often people have spoken about seeing celestial bodies in the dreams and the many-a-times moon has been the central part of it. The moon is said to represent the emotional and feminine side in human nature. Saw Someone Dying in Dream? Know the Meaning And Interpretation of Seeing Death While Sleeping.

The waning moon may suggest the dark or confused side of your personality. The moon stands for motherhood also in case of some people. It may symbolise the relationship with your mother which means you both share a good bond. Seeing the moon can also represent the mysterious element of yourself, intuitions, changing moods or emotional state in general. It can be representative of the need to t be aware of your feelings.

For men, seeing the moon in their dreams can be suggesting to stop imagining women or fear of females. For women, seeing a woman is more representative of their relationship with other women. Spiritually, the moon is said to represent the Goddess which is in charge of the dark and unknown side of you. It can also symbolise your unattainable goals. Seeing Fire in Your Dreams? Know the Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Fire While Sleeping.

If you see a bright moon with twinkling stars, if maybe suggestive that everything happens as you wish. Moon in the sky without stars indicates you may break up with your lover, while a moon in clouds suggests your relationship with your partner is deteriorating. While there are various interpretations, it depends on what exactly you saw in the dream including all small elements.

