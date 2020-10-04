People often see a lot of dreams and do not know what exactly it means. Many of them have seen fire in their dreams. Fire is a symbol of rejuvenation something that can cleanse and purify. It is believed that our dreams are associated with our reality. They tell about our lives and things that are about to come. Seeing a fire in your dream can mean that it is the beginning of a new phase in your life. Often people compare it to spirituality and spiritual awakening. Fire can mean a variety of things depending on the current state in life. Did You See Mountains in Your Dreams? Know the Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Hills in While Sleeping.

It could also be a symbol of wisdom and that you wish to be enlightened. It can mean that fire will cleanse your thoughts and clarty is essential to outgrow yourself, so a better human being emerges out of you. A different perspective is that you are afraid of fire. You might have read news of destruction caused by fire and it could behave caused the dream. It also depends on what kind of fire you saw in the dream. A fire that warms and comforts us is different from a fire which causes fear and excruciating pain. Seeing Lamps In Your Dreams? Know The Meaning And Interpretation About Dream of a Lamp.

To understand a dream completely, it is essential to know the details of the dream. It depends on what exactly you saw in the dream. Some people see lighting a fire themselves which means that they are going to bring a change in themselves. Also, take note on if the fire is big or small to understand it better.

