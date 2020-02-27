TikTok User Almost Died After Getting Trapped Under Sheet of Ice in Frozen Bear Lake For a Video; But Tries it Again and Succeeds

Jason Clark swimming under ice (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

How far should one go for showing an adventure stunt on social media? Tik Tok user Jason Clark who has over four lakh followers on the platform, had a near-death experience in Idaho-Utah frozen lake recently. Clark was accompanied by his girlfriend Abby Mcdonald and their pet where he tried out an adventure stunt of swimming under a sheet of ice. Clark dipped into the ice-cold water wearing just shorts and as he began swimming, he forgot the way to come up. He could not find the hole to get outside and thought it was his end. In a detailed post on Instagram, the TikTok star explained what had happened. The video clip and post are going viral now, getting acknowledgements from celebrities too. Looking For Perfect Instagram Picture? Model Gets Shark Bites While Photoshoot.

Clark wanted to document himself swimming under a sheet of ice. A video of him attempting the stunt has been captured, but he looks so terrified at the end of it. While he started off well, things did not go as planned as he became breathless and could not see the hole to get out. In the video, he is seen trying to break the ice with his back but that really didn't help. He somehow turned back and and figured out the point from where he had to get up. He got up, but could not see around and the video clearly shows how shocked he was. In the caption, he mentions, "I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it." His girlfriend who was filming the video thought Clark was making a prank and did not realise the severity of the situation. Travel Influencer Couple Kelly and Kody Slammed for ‘Dangerous’ Cliff-Hanging Photo on Instagram!

Watch Jason Clark's Video of Swimming Under Sheet of Ice:

The video has crossed over 1.6 lakh views and several people commented that he was indeed lucky to have got out safe. Some called him stupid for trying out something like this. The video was shared by Will Smith too. However, this experience did not stop Clark from giving up. He tried it again the second time and did it successfully.

Watch Video of Jason Clark's Successful Attempt:

This time as a precautionary measure, he made a bigger hole, almost like a pit so that he could get out easily. Both of his videos are going viral. But it is really scary to have tried something like this.