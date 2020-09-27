A mysterious murder was solved by police. According to reports, a transsexual prostitute was chopped up after being stabbed in Russia. The limbless torso of the woman was found by a 17-year-old holidaymaker as he swam in the River Mga, in Russia’s Leningrad region. The human remains appeared to be male, but had female breasts. The victim was identified, and after scanning her breast implants, which helped them to further trace the murderer, who is a Russian actor. As soon, as the killer was identified, the cops arrested him and reported that he faces up to 15 years in jail, if convicted of murder.

So, when the body of the sex worker was found, police’s forensic team established that she had breast implants and that they had the serial number 3253426 TSX 359, noted Daily Mail. They traced the number and found that the products belong to a Dublin-based company Allergan, who is also the maker of Botox. Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Dzamshud Khatamzhonov, also known as Tamara, who is originally from Uzbekistan. And later they identified a Russian hospital as having done the surgical implant.

The police then took a follow-up from the victim’s friends and discovered that the sex worker’s last client was actor Yury Yanovsky, who also produced Shchelchok in 2013. According to the report, Khatamzhonov vanished after meeting the actor in a hotel in January this year. When the suspect was finally identified, and police sought to interrogate the actor last month, it is reported that he fell from a fifth-floor window and broke the spine. Swedish Woman's Breast Implants Fall off Her Chest After a Botched-Up Boob Job from a Celebrity-Endorsed Clinic in Turkey.

After he recovered, the officers finally detained him. Yanovsky told the cops that he had a number of meetings with the victim and feared that he would be poisoned and robbed. So, he stabbed Khatamzhonov and used a saw to dismember the body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).