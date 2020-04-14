Yet another Tuesday! While most people are in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, India will celebrate different festivals throughout the country today! People are making the best use of social media, sharing varying experiences of sitting at home with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayThoughts. Different social media platforms are filled with motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts on social media. And as the day progresses we will make sure to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms.
Today different regions in the country will celebrate harvest festivals and new years. While people in West Bengal will celebrate Pohela Boishakh, Pahela Baishakh, also known as Bengali New Year. Being one of the auspicious festivals of the state, Malayalis com Vishu 2020 today. Bohag Bihu 2020, also known as Bhogali Bihu, this spring festival is one of a kind festivals celebrated in Assam. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram is filled with wishes, greetings and images.
While most celebrations will take place while people are confined to their homes due to COVID 19. But you can celebrate the festivity at home and resort to the internet. Apart from all that, quarantine memes and jokes have flooded Twitter. We wish you all a Happy Tuesday and a very happy festivities and while we wish you the best! However, we request you to stay safe and healthy at home. Do not step out for celebrations anything fun happening outside will be updated on this viral live blog!