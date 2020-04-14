Netizens extend Happy Bohag Bihu, Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) and Vishu (Malyali New year) greetings online. Read More.Check Tweet: Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) , Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) , Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu! pic.twitter.com/gCSV60tBAW— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020 While India currently braves a pandemic, people are keeping it positive with inspirational messages under #TuesdayThoughts & #TuesdayMotivation as it trends on social media: #TuesdayThoughts #GodMorningTuesday

Must watch sadhna TV daily 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/LGRTx1Z4Eq— Gayatri Sant (@GayatriSant5) April 14, 2020 Good Morning! Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Good morning 🌞#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/fdq5364zAE— 𝕲𝖎𝖗𝖑𝖓𝖊𝖝𝖙𝖉𝖔𝖔𝖗 (@A_blue_birdie) April 14, 2020

Yet another Tuesday! While most people are in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, India will celebrate different festivals throughout the country today! People are making the best use of social media, sharing varying experiences of sitting at home with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayThoughts. Different social media platforms are filled with motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts on social media. And as the day progresses we will make sure to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms.

Today different regions in the country will celebrate harvest festivals and new years. While people in West Bengal will celebrate Pohela Boishakh, Pahela Baishakh, also known as Bengali New Year. Being one of the auspicious festivals of the state, Malayalis com Vishu 2020 today. Bohag Bihu 2020, also known as Bhogali Bihu, this spring festival is one of a kind festivals celebrated in Assam. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram is filled with wishes, greetings and images.

While most celebrations will take place while people are confined to their homes due to COVID 19. But you can celebrate the festivity at home and resort to the internet. Apart from all that, quarantine memes and jokes have flooded Twitter. We wish you all a Happy Tuesday and a very happy festivities and while we wish you the best! However, we request you to stay safe and healthy at home. Do not step out for celebrations anything fun happening outside will be updated on this viral live blog!