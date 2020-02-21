It's the finally the day we all await, Friday or what we call it, the FRI-YAY! The weekend is always awaited and some of you in India might be enjoying the long weekend with the festive observance of Mahashivratri. But if you are all up and about to go to work today then we netizens are ready with Friday Motivation. #FridayFeeling is also among the top trend on Twitter with funny images and GIFs being shared online. We will keep you posted on all the trending topics, funny memes and viral videos on social media in this section.

February 21 marks a very important festive celebration of Mahashivratri. So wishes and messages of this festival will be shared online through the day. Devotees of Lord Shiva will pass on their greetings and wishes through and we will try and keep you updated with the related trends. It also happens to be the birthday of actor Sophie Turner. Fans of the actress are likely to trend her birthday wishes and shares best moments, photos. It is also National Caregivers Day today. The third Friday in February honours the health care professionals across the country providing long-term and hospice care. We will keep you updated if any of these trends.

Social media is such a great place to know what's happening where, what challenges are going viral and what is the latest meme format on the internet. Because all of these keep changing every few days and a few hashtags help to make it viral. In this section, we will try and keep a tab on what is trending where, what are the latest memes, viral videos that are keeping everyone entertained. So stay tuned with us. Have a happy weekend!