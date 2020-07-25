A beached basking shark was put down despite rescue efforts at North Yorkshire beach. The whale was first spotted by bystanders at the Filey beach. Read the entire story here.Check Out The Pictures Here:
Rare Basking Shark live Stranding in Yorkshire last night, 23rd July 2020. 🦈Full story available here: https://t.co/eWsCCLKA0VPhoto Credit: Hazel Lewis pic.twitter.com/fgKLhPp4as— BDMLR (@BDMLR) July 24, 2020
Video of an elephant playing with its human friend has gone viral. It shows the elephant playing basketball, giving him a massage and what not with the man.Watch The Video Below:
हाथी मेरे साथी... pic.twitter.com/1fiCTxOSSl— Rajeev Agarwal (@rajeev_1304) July 24, 2020
Posted by Bannerghatta Biological Park on Friday, July 24, 2020
Video of a dog's unique peekaboo series using a watermelon has gone viral. You are sure to laugh at how the husky reacts.Watch the Video Below:
A funny video has been shared online on the occasion of Nag Panchami in which a group of boys are singing the Happy Birthday song to a cobra.Check it here:
Happy nagpanchmi to you all
May God always bless you
The Nagpanchmi celebration#NagPanchami2020 #nagpanchmi #NagaPanchami #नागपंचमी2020 #नाग_पंचमी #नागपंचमी pic.twitter.com/yYqvCng4tu— Ritik (@Ritik_rajS) July 25, 2020
Twitter user has shared a video of a couple's proposal while they were on a holiday probably. The TikTok video is giving netizens all the feels.Check the Video Here:
Proposals never get old ❤️ pic.twitter.com/630V3Tpdry— Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) July 23, 2020
A pet dog wore a nice little bracelet and wanted to show it off, at least that's what the pics show and the internet is loving it.Check the Pics Here:
marcelo quiere presumir su pulserita nueva pic.twitter.com/18hmfBSxUU— frida (@fifsof) July 23, 2020
Funny memes and jokes on YouTuber CarryMinati are trending online as his YouTube channel 'CarryisLive' got hacked for cryptocurrency. Read more here.Check Tweets:
#carryminati YouTube channel got hacked and has been asked to donate bitcoins.
le Carry and fans: pic.twitter.com/GKwvABVG7I— Sanchal Shanu (@imsanchalshanu) July 25, 2020
Carryminati: My channel is hacked , Help me YouTube.
Le YouTube#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gdgqMRDqzC— Re-Tweeter (@_TheKidd9) July 25, 2020
#carryminati gaming channel #carryislive is hacked .
Meanwhile his fans:- pic.twitter.com/Evd41BnnPR— ReadxxTen♻📶 (@Noobo_Memes) July 25, 2020
The daily motivational thoughts and good morning quotes are up on Twitter. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation are trending online.Check Some Tweets:
Time, health and relationships.. these are three things do not come with price tags. But when we lose them we realize the cost!..Have a great weekend everyone! 🙏 #SaturdayMorning 🌸🐥🌸 #SaturdayThoughts 🌴💝🌴 pic.twitter.com/M5ZI3MqS7l— Manisha Kataki (@manisha_kataki) July 25, 2020
#SaturdayMorning#SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayThoughts
Good Morning friends have
A wonderful day ☕ 🌞 pic.twitter.com/olK9pbdwtE— Riya Paul (@RaiRiya81) July 25, 2020
Some People will Notice the change in Your attitude towards them;
But won't Notice their behaviour That Made You change......🙏
Have a Great Day 🏵️#SaturdayThoughts#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/r2hFIQexM6— Dilip Jangid 🇮🇳😎 (@TheDilipJangid) July 25, 2020
The weekend is finally here. It is a fine Saturday morning and all we can hope is for better days to come when we don't have to wake up with increasing coronavirus numbers. Saturday doesn't seem any different from Monday these days. Most of us are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic because all plans for 2020 seems to have been cancelled. We are here we are to keep you updated with everything that is keeping social media users busy on this live blog but meanwhile, you don't forget to wash your hands and try to stay at home. We will bring to you whatever is going on in the social media world.
The day has begun on happy thoughts and positive messages being shared on Twitter and other social media platforms. Hashtags such as, #SaturdayThoughts, #SaturdayFeels, #SaturdayFeeling and #SaturdayMotivation are among the top trends of the day. You might want to keep up with this viral live blog throughout the day to remain updated with funny memes and viral videos of the day. Talking about festivals, it is Nag Panchami today. People are sharing wishes and greeting to each other on social media. It is also Christmas in July today. Celeb birthdays are a big deal on social media and it is Matt Le Blanc aka our favourite, Joey's birthday today! Closer to home, it is Ram Sampath's birthday today as well. Fans on social media are flooding the platform with amazing wishes.
Whatever you do, stay tuned here because we will bring to you, everything right from funny memes to emotional moments around the world. We'll get you all the updates so that you know what netizens are sharing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.