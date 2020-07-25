An attempt to save 15 feet shark stranded on a North Yorkshire beach has failed despite massive efforts. The basking shark was spotted on Filey beach in North Yorkshire on Thursday evening, The large crowd had gathered to help the animal. Eventually, medical experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the coastguard and local lifeboat teams were summoned to save the boats. However, even after a lot of efforts, the shark had to be put to rest. It was let go with the water as the tide came back in. Beached Whale Pod Rescued by Beachgoers Off Georgia Coast, Video Goes Viral.

“Unfortunately, the shark appeared to be struggling as it was listing consistently over to its right-hand side and circling in the shallows, sometimes needing support from the rescuers,” the organisation said in a statement. They also said, "Despite attempts to move it into deeper water the shark continued to head back to the beach where it was stranded, and later in the evening was put to sleep by a vet due to the poor prognosis." Carcass of Whale Shark, Rare Largest Known Fish Species, Washes Ashore Sea in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (View Pics)

Basking Whale That Was Put Down at the English Beach:

Rare Basking Shark live Stranding in Yorkshire last night, 23rd July 2020. 🦈 Full story available here: https://t.co/eWsCCLKA0V Photo Credit: Hazel Lewis pic.twitter.com/fgKLhPp4as — BDMLR (@BDMLR) July 24, 2020

People who tried rescuing it said that the shark was already weak, unwell and many have even suffered brain damage during the stranding. Some videos taken by passers-by show people trying to help the creature back into the water.

According to BDMLR, basking sharks are often seen on the west coast of the UK but sightings in the North Sea are rare. They also said that this shark is a male and was around the size and age where it would have been maturing into an adult. They are mostly seen in British waters from spring to autumn. Basking sharks are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. They are the second-largest fish, after the whale shark, and can grow to more than 10 metres long.

