Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video shows children playing on a makeshift merry-go-round. Each holding a piece of rope and increasing their pace until they swung, just a few inches off the ground, the kids made their ride so joyful.Watch Video:
The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0fllRJ29Kt— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 23, 2020
#RIPShane is trending on Twitter since morning, as the YouTuber Shane Dawson's death hoax goes viral on social media. The American social media sensation is not dead. Read full report HERE.Check Tweets:
Y’all have to know faking someone’s death isn’t okay... right? #ripshane pic.twitter.com/5y8t3ymJfJ— Void is watching DreamTeam (@VoidExtra) July 27, 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents. Reports confirmed that the coupe welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Willa. Fans flood Twitter timeline congratulating the new parents. Read full story HERE.Check Tweets:
Willa Jonas - first of her name , princess in the North , daughter of Jophie, saviour of 2020 🌸 #SophieTurner @joejonas— sophie, willa & leigh (@LeighSophiet) July 27, 2020
omggg JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER HAD A BABY GIRL THATS SO CUTE😭— aashiᶻ (@zaynberryplease) July 27, 2020
As per latest report, the Indian government is planning to ban gaming application, PUBG, adding to the list of Chinese apps banned. While the speculation is on, people share #PUBGBan funny memes and jokes on Twitter.Check Tweets:
Pubg players after #pubgban :- pic.twitter.com/MIbw1FPKBx— Memer Singh☢️ (@Hrajput_17) July 28, 2020
#pubgban
*Family members of every PUBG player : pic.twitter.com/kX9oSEzdqy— Hashtag Waali I'd (@THEhimanshuseth) July 28, 2020
To start the day, netizens are sharing motivational messages and quotes on Twitter. This is why #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayVibes are trending on the micro-blogging platform.Check Tweets:
Tuesday morning is a time to reflect upon the words you use; are they positive filled words or complaining words; are they words that inspire others and are a positive influence; you choose your words, make them count.....#TuesdayThoughts— Satyjeet Singh (@SidnaazianSingh) July 28, 2020
“If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more.
If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.”#tuesdayvibes #TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/5WGPMn38bh— DialyQuotes & Motivations (@princeAli1232) July 28, 2020
Tuesday is here and it indicates that the month of July is almost coming to an end. So welcome to yet another day of braving the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of cases re high, there is no way one must lose hope! We are here to bring in positivity with everything that is taking over social media. While we may be following social distancing, there is no reason that we should follow social media distancing as well. Isn't it? Today netizens wake up to mesmerising and inspirational Good morning quotes, messages and Images to motivate the social media world right at the beginning of the day. Hashtags such as #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayFeelings and #TuesdayMotivation is seen trending on Twitter. But as the day proceeds, we will bring to you the viral stories from social media. Right from funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs to everything trending from around the world will be at your fingertips.
Today aka July 28 marks World Hepatitis Day, National Milk Chocolate Day (US), World Nature Conservation Day. So there are informative posts doing rounds on social media. It is also Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Birth Anniversary. Today Dulquer Salmaan will celebrate his birthday and fans have already taken over social media to wish the actor. Similarly, Dhanush fans have also started wishing the versatile actor on Twitter and Instagram. Huma Qureshi fans have taken over social media too with birthday wishes.
While the day has just begun and we are yet to see what takes away netizens' attention, we will let you know all the latest updates about whatever is keeping internet users hooked online. Also, a friendly reminder, while COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in various places, the number of coronavirus cases haven't gone down. So we urge you to take care of yourself and follow safety norms.