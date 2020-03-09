It's the boring Monday again! Are you still waking up from your weekend hangover last night? Then let the netizens help you out with the daily positive messages and quotes. #MondayMotivation, #MondayMorning, #MondayThoughts are among the top trends on Twitter this morning. Beautiful good morning messages, greetings, thoughts and images are being shared online to get the motivation to begin the new week. A new day is just getting started and throughout the day we will try and keep you posted with the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. So stay tuned here.

March 9 kicks in a festive vibe in India, with one of the most colourful celebrations of Holi 2020. Today marks the day of Holika Dahan and tomorrow will be the playing of colours. People will be sharing pictures from their celebrations on social media. Happy Holi 2020 messages and greetings are likely to trend online. We shall keep you updated on that front. Another significant observance is National Barbie Day. This day celebrates an iconic toy that premiered on this day in 1959. Barbie debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York. So it is the official birthday of Barbie. People may share photos and their memories of Barbie today.

Through the advent of social media, it is possible to keep a tab on what is trending and what is happening where. Right now, the global issue is on Coronavirus, the epidemic. It thus helps to keep people connected across the globe on what's happening. The serious bits aside, we will try and get you some of the fun aspects like the viral trends, popular tweets, funny memes and messages here. Stay tuned with us for more. Have a happy Monday!