Gone is the weekend and Monday is here BUT TBH it doesn't seem much like a regular Monday because it is the festive season in our country. While we may be amid a pandemic practising social distancing, the spirits are high as ever and there is no reason to also practice social media distancing! For all the people who are staying at home and saving world, we are here to keep you updated with whatever is going on in the social media world with this live blog.

For starters Twitteratti has started their day on a positive note, motivating us with its trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Monday thoughts trending on Twitter. People are sharing positive GOOD MORNING quotes, feelings, thoughts giving us some real energy and you might want to hang on with us while we tell you what else is going viral! It is also Sunny Deol, Tukadoji Maharaj Punyatithi & Jon Favreau's birthday so fans are flooding social media with messages and wishes for them. Apart from that, people are sharing Navratri greetings, wishes and even memes with their friends and families online.

We are here throughout the day via this viral live blog and we will bring to you whatever hits the trending page today with the trending updates across various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, etc. will be here! While that is it as off now, we would also like to urge you to do your bit to beat this contagious disease by following social distancing and wash our hands rigorously. We will ensure that we update this live blog with anything that is grabbing eyeballs on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).