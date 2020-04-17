People on Twitter started their day sharing thoughtful quotes and messages. This is why #FridayMotivation and #FridayFeeling is trending on Twitter among other hashtags.Check Tweets: Do



not



tolerate



negativity...



even



from



yourself!#FridayFeeling— Rick Jordan (@mrrickjordan) April 17, 2020 Life only comes around once, so do whatever makes you happy, and be with whoever makes you smile.#FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/gwdLBnS9Ji— Satyendra Tiwari (@tripathiji1999) April 17, 2020

Good morning everyone! It's a Friday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes. Internet users are posting their quarantine stories with hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayThoughts. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, viral videos and trending stories, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms.

April 17 marks various festivals and events around the world. World Hemophilia Day is an important day for the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) where it raises awareness about the bleeding disorders community. The day also marks the death anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan whose birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day in India. April 17 marks the birthdays of popular figures across countries. It is the birthday of Vikram, Siddharth Narayan, Kinshuk Mahajan, Jennifer Garner and Muttiah Muralitharan.

As people across countries are in quarantine, people are sharing their lockdown stories on Twitter. From handling children to pets, people are posting various experiences on social media platforms. Quite a lot of people are posting house hacks and DIYs to get through this tough time. With coronavirus lockdown, people seem to be using social media platforms a lot more. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with every viral video, stories, tweets and Facebook posts that are trending on the internet. Meanwhile, we hope you are safe with your families at home during this tough time. We wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead!