It's mid-week making some happy about the upcoming weekend. While some are happy that they are just two more days away from Saturday, others feel that it's just two days into the week. Meanwhile, people are sharing their ideas and thoughts on Twitter using the hashtags #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts. People are also sending Good Morning wishes to each other. As the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything on social media platforms. From funny memes, viral videos, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets and Facebook posts, we ensure you shall stay afloat all the internet trends.

Meanwhile, June 10 marks various festivals and events across countries. It marks Portugal Day which is celebrated by Portuguese people. This date commemorates the death of Luís de Camoes (June 10, 1580), a significant figure in the history of Portugal. The day also marks the start of Men’s Health Week which is observed from June 10 to 16. With Father's Day also coming up the day is dedicated to highlighting men's health. June 10 is also celebrated as

World Eye Donation Day. It is also the birthday of celebrities and popular figures across the countries including Sundar Pichai, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kate Upton, Mika Singh, Elizabeth Hurley, Prakash Padukone and David Miller.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus fear still looms, lockdown continues in many places. During such crucial times, people are expected not to share a piece of unverified news. There is an increase in rumours and fake news and hence as a responsible social media user, ensure you do not forward any such thing. We wish you all a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead!