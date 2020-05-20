Good morning folks! It's a Tuesday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with various thoughts and quotes. Many are posting positive messages with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. As the day progresses, we promise to bring you stories from around the world. From funny memes, viral videos, hilarious GIFs to trending videos, latest Facebook posts and tweets we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. Stay tuned to this live blog to be updated on things around the world.

May 20 marks various festivals and events across the countries. World Metrology Day celebrates the International System of Units. The date marks the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875. Metrology is the study of measurement and the World Metrology Day project is currently realised jointly by the BIPM and the OIML. The day also marks World Bee Day to recognise the role of bees and other pollinators which are important for the survival of the human race. The day highlights the measures to be adopted to save bees from further extinction.

May 20 also marks National Rescue Dog Day in the United States. National Rescue Dog Day recognises the benefits of adopting a canine. The day also marks also the birthday of quite a lot of celebrities and popular people across the countries. It marks the birthday of NTR Jr, Cher, Anjum Chopra and Sarah Taylor. We wish you a very Happy Tuesday and a great week ahead. Stay safe and stay at home!