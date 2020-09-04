It's almost the weekend with the last working day today. People have taken to social media platforms with happy and positive quotes and motivational thoughts to express their #FridayVibes and #FridayThoughts. As the day progresses, we will try to keep you updated with the fun things happening around the world. It includes everything from funny memes, hilarious GIFs, trending stories, viral videos, latest tweets on trends etc.

September 4 marks the National Wildlife Day in the US, a day that promotes conservation and preservation of wildlife and wild animals. There's also a fun observance of Eat an Extra Dessert Day. The famous birthdays for today include actor Rishi Kapoor, Tv actor Kriti Verma, singer Beyonce. It is also the 195th birth anniversary of Dadabhai Naoroji, an Indian political leader. So tweets regarding these birthdays and days are likely to be trending online. We will keep you updated on those.

Social media is an interesting place these days. Everything and anything can go viral here. Sometimes a serious occurrence can also be given a funny spin using memes and jokes. A silly animal video can charm thousands or an old video can resurface to amuse everyone once again. In this section, we will keep you updated with the trends and cover the funnier and amusing part on the internet. You can stay updated to this section for the latest meme trends, viral tweets, funny jokes and viral videos. Have a great start to your weekend!