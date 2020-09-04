Fans of YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as CarryMinati are happy as he has released his new video today. And the quickest reactions to his videos come in the form of memes and jokes. Also, meme makers are only waiting for a chance to find new meme templates o crack more jokes. So soon after CarryMinati uploaded his latest video called IDLES OF INDIA: GONE RIGHT, fans posted screenshots and photos of latest meme templates from this video. And it does not take long for people to take memes when they have their templates in place. So #CarryMinati funny memes and jokes have started trending online with new meme templates from his video.

From the whole TikTok Vs YouTube video controversy, Carry Minati memes became viral on the internet. Every new video of YouTuber Ajey Nagar in the last few months has given meme content to users. So the trend continues with a new release. Fans of the YouTuber posted a series of pictures with text as the newest meme templates. And others started using them for making more memes and jokes. All that you need to make memes are these funny meme templates.

#carryminati When someone tweet motivational quotes Me : pic.twitter.com/YRl6zvdGZA — T I S H A ⚡ (@tisgagerr) September 4, 2020

The meme game is just getting started and we will see these memes for the next week or so. If you love making memes, more so on CarryMinati's videos, then the above tweets should help you to crack new jokes. So what are you waiting for?

