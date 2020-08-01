Once again, we arrived at that moment of the week when we look back at the videos that went viral on social media. The new normal during the time of pandemic has brought so many moments that instantly become a hit on the internet. Each day, there are trending photos, clips, hashtags, trends, and so many other things that show how netizens are spending their time while continuing their battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not an easy time for sure, but all of us trying our best to adjust in this new normal life. So, like every Saturday, let us take a moment to appreciate the videos that entertained us, before we bid goodbye to yet another week. For viral videos of this week 2020, we have pedestrians shockingly fall into a sinkhole, moment the sidewalk collapsed to a man in Melbourne who was captured walking in a bubble for social distancing. These seven clips will surely give you all the mixed feelings.

1. Pedestrians Swallowed by Sinkhole

This was sure a terrifying moment, when two pedestrians, walking on the sidewalk, suddenly got swallowed by the sinkhole, when suddenly the sidewalk collapses. The pair, however, survived with minor injuries and the chilling video have gone viral.

2. ESO’s VLT Captures Space Butterfly

Extremely rare footage was shared by the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO)’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). It captured an unusual and striking colourful bubble of gas called ‘NGC 2899,’ and its symmetrical structures, floating across the sky gives it an appearance of a butterfly.

3. Rare Red Panda Born in Berlin Zoo

Es gibt Nachwuchs bei den #KleinenPandas im #TierparkBerlin. Noch etwas verschlafen schaut sich das rot-braune Fellknäul vorsichtig um, gähnt kurz und rollt sich wieder zusammen🥰Am 6. Juni entdeckten die Tierpfleger das erste Jungtier von unseren #KleinenPandas Shine und Joel. pic.twitter.com/ABjP57ALqs — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) July 30, 2020

A rare red panda has been born at a Berlin Zoo, a few months after its parents were brought to the German capital from India. The animal’s gender is not yet known and hasn’t been named, but an adorable video shared by the zoo shows the little new member.

4. Hajj 2020 in Video

Hajj 1441 Hajj 2020 in Makkah O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive us Ameen pic.twitter.com/PZa1K7aZ2D — islam Quran Hadith (@MADANI_SMS) July 29, 2020

This week’s list of videos will be incomplete if we do not include the clip of the annual Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj, which began in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The pictures and videos of Hajj 2020 were shared on social media that show people following social distancing guidelines, while circling the Kabba.

5. Melbourne Man Walking in Bubble

A video of a man from Melbourne went viral this week, as he walks casually in a bubble in a bid to maintain social distancing. He wore no shoes or a mask within the bubble which was his protective gear.

6. Rare Fish Chilshankar in West Bengal’s Digha

This rare fish, chilshankar, weighing around 800 kg, was caught in the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal, India. As per reports, the fish was auctioned for Rs 2,100 per kilo at wholesale marketing, bringing its cost to a total of more than Rs 20 lakh.

7. Lion and Lioness’ Roaring Argument

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — The Wild India (@the_wildindia) July 26, 2020

A lion and lioness were caught in an argument and the roaring moment was captured in a viral video. The clip soon went viral, with netizens relating it to every husband-wife matter in the house.

These are the viral videos that went viral from the week. We hope there are more moments to unveil in the upcoming week. For now, enjoy your weekend and have a pleasant Saturday!

