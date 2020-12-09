Monolith; by now all of us are quite aware of how the metal structure appearing in so many places mysteriously and then vanishing without leaving any trace, has led to many speculations. Sci-fi enthusiasts from around the world came up with their aliens and conspiracy theories; others strongly believed that it was humans. An artist group recently took responsibility for these mysterious installations. While the monolith mania continues to grip nations around the world, Indians are making their own guesses as to what if the metal structure appears in the country? Will we be equally thrilled and puzzled? Or care the less and use it as a prop to get things done? Desi Twitterati has the best reactions, and you cannot miss any of the funny memes! LOL at these hilarious jokes, while the monolith mystery intensifies.

The first time a monolith was spotted was in a desert in Utah, US earlier in November, 2020. Soon, reports surfaced that the structure went missing, without leaving any trace behind, as to who must have done it. Just after a few days, another monolith appeared in Romania, and it vanished again. The mystery on who removed the shiny structure from Utah desert was solved after a hiker posted series of photos showing how a group of men dismantled it. The one in California was vandalised by humans too. One after another, the shiny metal rectangular blocks began to appear and disappear in many parts of the world.

The general curiosity about monoliths has the internet in the hood, but desi Twitter is particularly excited. The memes are already ready. Whether or not, the structure is spotted in the country; netizens sure know how desis are going to treat it. Check out the hilarious reactions, funny memes and jokes on ‘If monolith is found in India.’

If Monolith pops out in India 😂 pic.twitter.com/XhvoSSYHd4 — Sumit (@Sumit_025) December 7, 2020

if monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/VBnDoLI7X7 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 5, 2020

If monolith was found in India 😂 pic.twitter.com/tUXprJZFPd — MemesBerg (@memesberg_) December 7, 2020

Remember that Monolith they found ? If it was in India ! Because we are like this only !!#laughteristhebestmedicine pic.twitter.com/kZIb9uvzJo — Joey (@DrJoyeeta) December 6, 2020

If monolith was found in india - (toilet version) pic.twitter.com/WEjfPygdHJ — The Dumb Doctor (@Sir_Chatur) December 7, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? We are at the end of 2020 and this year has given us a lot of events. With so many things happening around the world, it would be so unlike for 2020 to end the year, without leaving any mystery behind.

