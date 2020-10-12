Whenever you are watching TV, even if that is for the IPL matches, you must have come across the advertisements of Byju’s WhiteHat Jr which encourages kids to learn to code. The ad features a class 6 boy named Chintu who is shown to have developed his own app after he learnt coding from WhiteHat Jr. If you thought that is way too much, wait for more. Enters Wolf Gupta—a 12-year-old kid who apparently is working as an Artificial Intelligence Researcher at Google. However, his earning package seems not to have yet decided by the company, as the advertisements are showing different numbers. People are seemingly not impressed with Byju’s WhiteHat Jr latest marketing gimmick. It is instead making netizens furious as they believe such ads forces Indian parents to put pressure on their kids even more now. So, who is Wolf Gupta? In this article, we will talk more about WhiteHat Jr’s latest claim and what is known so far about the fictitious kid drawing salaries in crores working as an AI researcher at Google.

The edutech startup had already invited the wrath of parents and some tech experts in the recent time for its strategy, and especially its policy against criticism on social media. WhiteHat Jr went on advertising about a 12-year-old kid (or 13-year-old) named Wolf Gupta who learnt AI to get Rs 1.2 crore job from Google while his batchmates did not know what to do after school. Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to point out that at different social media posts, Wolf Gupta’s age and his earning was shown differently.

Who is Wolf Gupta?

“12-year Old Wolf Gupta learnt AI to get Rs 1.2 cr job from Google while other kids his age didn’t know what to do after school. Coding makes your kids entrepreneurs and scientists in the new world. World’s first 1:1 AI coding course for kids. Free Trial. Age 6-18 Only,” reads the post shared on LinkedIn. It is not yet clear that if Wolf Gupta is at all a real-life kid or it is just a marketing trick for the company. But the fact that his age and income displayed differently on the LinkedIn posts, raised quite eyebrows. Netizens shared screenshots on Twitter, displaying how WhiteHat Jr is ‘misleading’ parents and students with its latest marketing gimmick.

#WhiteHatJr is finally getting caught in its own web of lies! pic.twitter.com/5KVY9JTycx — Aniruddha Malpani (@malpani) October 6, 2020

Wolf Gupta is an imaginary kid who got these offers https://t.co/KrdF0bNVrw pic.twitter.com/w1xqpdc8mw — deku (@wickedjohnie) October 11, 2020

Time to corner WhiteHatJr and make them answer pic.twitter.com/DZgxxlfOgO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 11, 2020

Also, Wolf Gupta? That’s some million dollar name — Megha (@meghaacharya101) October 10, 2020

Dear ⁦@whitehatjunior⁩ - very curious to know how many engineers/coders/programmers in your own team get 20 crore salary (forget the age bracket for now)? pic.twitter.com/33oUd6GQlp — Pallav Nadhani (@pallavn) October 11, 2020

Pradeep Poonia, a software engineer with Cisco, claimed in his blog that his YouTube, Twitter and other social media accounts were suspended temporarily as he tried to post his review about WhiteHat Jr. You can read his blog here.

From parents to celebrities, many have questioned Byju’s and WhiteHat Jr’s tactics. The edutech startup that focuses on imparting coding lessons for kids has been receiving a slew of opinions from parents. People are of the opinion that it may be too early for kids to start enrolling for these courses.

