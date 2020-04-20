Healthcare Workers Block Motorists Participating in ‘Operation Gridlock’ Protest Against Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Order in Colorado, See Pics and Videos

Healthcare Workers Block Motorists (Photo Credits: @dcwoodruff/ Twitter)

It is a challenging time. The novel coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, forcing countries to put strict measures in place. Many nations, adversely affected by the outbreak, are under lockdown. People are urged to stay at home. But some people on Sunday (April 19, 2020) took to the streets of the US state, Colorado, protesting the government's stay-at-home order. According to the local accounts, hundreds of protestors defied social distancing laws. The event, dubbed "Operation Gridlock," sees people gathering at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver calling for the lockdown measures to be lifted and reopen the nonessential businesses. To stop this, two medical workers in scrubs and N95 masks were spotted blocking the horn-honking motorists. Photos and videos uploaded on social media show how the healthcare officials are standing calmly in front of a line of cars as women and men are honking and screaming at them for blocking their ways.

Many people who witnessed the scene took to Twitter sharing pics and videos. Twitter user @dcwoodruff posted pictures showing two medical professionals standing in the crosswalk, blocking the lockdown protestors. "Two healthcare workers from a Denver-area hospital — they declined to say which or give their names — are standing in the crosswalk during red lights as a "reminder," they say, of why shutdown measures are in place, reads the tweet.

Remarkable scene at 12th and Grant, where two healthcare workers from a Denver-area hospital — they declined to say which or give their names — are standing in the crosswalk during red lights as a “reminder,” they say, of why shutdown measures are in place. pic.twitter.com/7xTjXvGN2E — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) April 19, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he further stated, “They say they’ve been treating COVID patients for weeks. Today most of the people driving by have been “very aggressive,” they say. I’ve been standing here for a few minutes and already seen two people get in their faces.”

They say they’ve been treating COVID patients for weeks. Today most of the people driving by have been “very aggressive,” they say. I’ve been standing here for a few minutes and already seen two people get in their faces pic.twitter.com/56P8kwiAZX — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) April 19, 2020

Many videos and pictures surfaced on Twitter showing the medics blocking lines of trucks and cars campaigning against the state government. One woman was spotted hanging out of her car window to yell at the healthcare workers.

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

This image. I can’t believe these Denver healthcare workers had to do this. Like they aren’t already risking their lives. pic.twitter.com/LBYl78yxa0 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 20, 2020

An incredible series of photos by Alyson McClaran in Denver. She writes “health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who... demand he stay-at-home order be lifted”. pic.twitter.com/UjlpFjug4v — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) April 20, 2020

Out at a protest against Colorado's coronavirus stay at home order. It's loud. pic.twitter.com/6W8xejpBp5 — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) April 19, 2020

This was a very sad scene to encounter. At this time, where the healthcare officials are working round the clock to save lives, people who are protesting the lockdown, which is also an important way to contain the spread, discourages the motive. The medical professionals are doing a lot already, and this is not how they are supposed to be treated.

Colorado is under a stay-at-home order until April 26 and Denver has extended the same until the end of this month. According to media reports, Colorado has more than 9,700 cases of COVID-19 and at least 420 deaths. The US as a whole has seen above 761,000 cases and more than 35,000 deaths.