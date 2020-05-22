World Goth Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts That Will Make You LOL If YOU Are the Most Mysterious and Dark Person You Know

World Goth Day Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Every year World Goth Day is celebrated on May 22 and as the name suggests the day is dedicated to people who love everything mysterious and dark. The Official World Goth Day site defines it as "a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world." The history of World Goth Day dates back to 2009 in the UK. It is said that BBC Radio 6 was looking at a number of music subcultures including Goth music and Goth DJs declared May 22 as Goth day. Goth style is usually associated with darkness and mystery. However it is mainly said to be a style of rock music derived from punk. It usually has apocalyptic or mystical lyrics.

While it may have started in the world of music, Goth style slowly even got into fashion and personality. World Goth Day celebrates the sub cultural aspects of the Goth right from art, music and fashion. Goth memes are quite popular too. The internet is filled with mind blowing Goth memes and jokes that are very funny. Let's take a look at some of the best ones!

Goths these days pic.twitter.com/k8NHujpaOF — Goth Memes (@memes_goth) May 23, 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_wednesdaymornings on May 14, 2019 at 2:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNK RAVE official distributor (@punkravebrand) on May 13, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dead Dreams Memes (@dead.dreams.memes) on May 13, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Yvette Archila Campos (@deedee_nise) on May 12, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

Usually the day is celebrated by holdin events around the world that often even feature goth bands who have their performances. A lot of money raised is even given to charity. However, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, no events will be held but you can surely send these lit memes to your loved ones!