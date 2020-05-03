World Laughter Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Happy Thoughts And Messages on Smiling And Laughing to Spread Positivity

World Laughter Day Thoughts (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Laughter Day is held on the first Sunday of May every year. The observance was first held on January 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India. Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement organised the day. Today, World Laughter Day is observed across countries. Dr Kataria, a family doctor in India was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates a person's facial expressions which can affect one's emotions. World Laughter Day 2020 is celebrated on May 3. As we celebrate World Laughter Day 2020, we bring to popular quotes on laughter, Happy World Laughter Day HD Images to share on the day. Laughter Is the Best Medicine: How a Hearty Laugh Can Help You Live Longer.

There are various health benefits of smiling and laughter, which why it is considered to be the best medicine. And definitely you would have noticed that you feel good after laughing your hearts out. It is because it releases endorphins in the body which can make you feel good all over easing pain. It also has a number of other health benefits which can make you feel better. So send these quotes on the beauty of laughter and spread messages of positivity.

"If We Couldn't Laugh We Would All Go Insane." ― Robert Frost

“There Is Nothing in the World So Irresistibly Contagious As Laughter and Good Humor.” ― Charles Dickens, a Christmas Carol

“Life Is Worth Living As Long as There’s a Laugh in It.” ― Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

“I Don’t Trust Anyone Who Doesn’t Laugh.” ― Maya Angelou

“Always Laugh When You Can, It Is Cheap Medicine.” ― Lord Byron

World Laughter Day is also a reminder for world peace and is meant to build up a global consciousness of harmony and friendship through laughter. The day is often celebrated with public gatherings where people crack jokes and laugh together. The popularity of the day has grown quite a lot in the past years. Today, Laughter Clubs are present in more than 105 countries, where people come together and try to make each other laugh. Let's laugh a little today and spread the joy! Happy World Laughter Day everyone!