World Laughter Day 2020: Ten Lame PJs So Bad That They Are Actually Good

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Laughter is the best medicine. Aside from the scientific and health benefits, laughter keeps us emotionally stable. The world is going through a rough phase right now. All we need are some light-hearted content to see online, so that we can forget our worries, for a while. To remind everyone about the necessary positive emotion, we celebrate World Laughter Day, annually on May 3. No reasons can ever be wrong, if it intends to bring a smile on everyone’s face. So, on World Laughter Day 2020, we bring you some lamest PJs, that are extremely bad jokes, yet have the power to put a smile, if not laughing out loud. The reason we choose ten poor jokes on the occasion of Laughter Day 2020, is because PJs have their own charm and all of us have cracked it, at some point or the other. So, here are the ten lame PJs, that are so bad that they are actually good. Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Make You LOL Hard and Take Away Your Self-Quarantine Blues.

There comes the point in life when you find happiness in the lamest of the situations. Embracing the inner child in you is never a bad idea. One always does not have to be humoristic. Cracking some lamest jokes have the beauty of its own, none can deny. Hence, World Laughter Day 2020 is a great opportunity to share some of your poor jokes to annoy your friends, still trying to tickle their funny bones. Wish your closed ones on World Laughter Day 2020, with the lamest jokes that never get old. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob Memes and Jokes Go Viral Online As People Share Hilariously Inaccurate Stock Images of Their Profession.

1. What Did the Fish Say When He Swam Into a Wall?

Dam.

2. What Do You Call a Can Opener That Doesn’t Work?

A Can’t Opener!

3. Dad, Did You Get a Haircut?

No, I Got Them All Cut!

4. Why Don’t Eggs Tell Jokes?

They’d Crack Each Other Up.

5. Did You Hear the Rumor About Butter?

Well, I’m Not Going to Spread It!

6. What Do You Call Someone With No Body and No Nose?

Nobody Knows.

7. What Time Did the Man Go to the Dentist?

Tooth Hurt-Y.

8. Why Did the Math Book Look So Sad?

Because of All of Its Problems!

9. Gabbar: What Is Your Favourite Book?

Thankur: A Farewell to Arms

10. What Is the Opposite of Dominos?

Domi Doesn’t Know

Have you cracked any of the above PJ or heard from someone? If you too have been, at some point of time rebuked for cracking that awful jokes, you can redeem yourself by laughing out at these hilarious PJs. Happy World Laughter Day 2020, everyone!