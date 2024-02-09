Bajaj Auto India has teased its upcoming motorcycle from its official social media handle. The company posted a short teaser video on its Instagram channel showing Bajaj Pulsar NS200. From the teaser video, the company tried to show only the design and colour schemes of its upcoming Pulsar NS200. According to the reports, the upcoming 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will likely be launched with a digital cluster just like the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Bajaj Pulsar N150 were launched. It is expected that the company will introduce other features like Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone connectivity and mobile apps as well. The bike is expected to have a 200cc (199.5cc) liquid-cooled engine offering 24bhp power and 18.74Nm torque mated with a six-speed gearbox, Hindustan Times Auto reported. Triumph Daytona 660 Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 2024 Model Teaser Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bajaj Pulsar (@mypulsarofficial)

