In response to concerns over differential pricing based on the type of mobile devices used by passengers, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on January 23 confirmed that the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber. The issue of apparent differential pricing, where fares were reportedly higher for users of iPhones compared to Android devices, was raised in public discussions. Joshi, in a tweet, stated, "As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/ Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses." iPhone Users Charged Higher Cab Fares? Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Orders Inquiry Into Price Discrepancy As Ola, Uber Accused of Levying Different Fares for Same Ride on iOS and Android Mobile Phones.

