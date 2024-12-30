Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared a post on December 26, 2024, and addressed concerns over alleged unfair pricing practices by cab aggregators. The minister highlighted reports suggesting that iPhone users are being charged higher fares compared to Android users. Ola and Uber are accused of charging different fares for the same ride on iOS and Android devices from the post of Milind Khandekar and Sudhir (@seriousfunnyguy). Pralhad Joshi emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for consumer exploitation. He further stated, “If so, this is blatant dis-regard to Consumer’s right to know. I have directed Consumer Affairs through CCPA to conduct a detailed inquiry into this and submit a report at the earliest. Have asked the department to look into other sectors as well like, food delivery apps, online ticket booking apps etc.” iPhone Users Charged Higher Cab Fare? Ola, Uber Accused of Levying Different Fares for Same Ride on iOS and Android Mobile Phones.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Says ‘Zero Tolerance for Consumer Exploitation’

Zero tolerance for consumer exploitation!! This Prima Facie looks like Unfair Trade Practice where the cab-aggregators are alleged to be using Differential Pricing based on the factors mentioned in the article below. If so, this is blatant dis-regard to Consumer’s right to know.… https://t.co/Iq7FXE6ROc — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 26, 2024

iPhone Taxi Bookings in Ola and Uber More Expensive Than Android?

iPhone से टैक्सी बुक करेंगे तो महँगी पड़ेगी, Android से सस्ती. ये खेल है Ola और Uber का. पहले फ़्लिप कार्ट की भी यही शिकायत मिली थी कि iPhone वालों को सामान महँगा बेच रहे हैं @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/cuSsx0lpho — Milind Khandekar (@milindkhandekar) December 26, 2024

Why Do Uber Rates Vary Between Different Phones?

Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack? pic.twitter.com/bFqMT0zZpW — SUDHIR (@seriousfunnyguy) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)