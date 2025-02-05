Ola Electric will launch a new Roadster series electric bike, Ola Roadster X, in India today, on February 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM. The new Ola Roadster X will come with a 200 km certified range, 124 kmph top speed and the ability to achieve 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds. It will come with 11kW peak power performance and offer Eco, Normal and Sports modes for riding. It will include many tech and connectivity features accessible through a 4.3-inch segmented LED. Ola Roadster X price in India is expected to range between INR 74,999 and INR 99,999. Watch the Ola Roadster X launch live streaming link here to know the actual price and other details. Ola Roadster X Launch Today in India With 200km Certified Range; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price of Upcoming Ola Electric Motorcycle.

Ola Roadster X Launch Live Streaming Link

