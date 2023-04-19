New Delhi, April 19: The Tata Altroz iCNG is now officially open for pre-launch bookings. The CNG version of the popular hatchback can be pre-booked at all authorized Tata Motors dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. Tata Altroz iCNG Launching in India Tomorrow; Here’s All You Need To Know.

The Altroz iCNG is touted to boast of India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology to save boot space and start on CNG mode directly. It will be offered in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and will come in four exterior colour choices, namely - Downtown Red, Avenue White, Arcade Grey and Opera Blue. Check official posts below for more details.

Tata Altroz iCNG With First-in-Industry Twin-Cylinder CNG Tech:

Say goodbye to compromises with India's first-ever twin cylinder CNG technology. Presenting ALTROZ iCNG - get ready to go 😯 Click the link to book your ALTROZ iCNG today - https://t.co/cclpUFhThH#OMGitsCNG #TataiCNG #ALTROZ #ALTROZiCNG #ALTROZCNG #TataMotorsPassengerVehicles pic.twitter.com/kuE2WYUDIh — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) April 19, 2023

Tata Altroz iCNG Open For Pre-Bookings:

#ALTROZiCNG is here to make you go 'OMG' with first-in-industry twin-cylinder #CNG technology. No compromise on boot space, safety, features, and performance. What are you waiting for? Book the ALTROZ iCNG now - https://t.co/JC1BCBqlcT#TataiCNG #ALTROZ #ALTROZCNG pic.twitter.com/qHoVkU2Vqz — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) April 19, 2023

