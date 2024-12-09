Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) 13.2 software enhances driving experience. On December 9, 2024, Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) shared a video which featured the capabilities of Tesla’s FSD 13.2. According to the post, the vehicle drove through Los Angeles traffic for one hour and 40 minutes without requiring any driver interventions. The post gained attention, and Elon Musk responded to it by saying, "Demonstrate Tesla self-driving to a friend tomorrow. It feels like magic." Tesla To Hit New All-Time High at USD 414.51 per Share, Likely To Increase Elon Musk-Owned EV Company’s Market Capitalisation of USD 1.33 Trillion.

Tesla FSD 13.2 Shows Zero Interventions in LA Traffic

Here's Tesla FSD 13.2 driving for an hour and 40 minutes through LA traffic with zero interventions. I know watching a video of my car sitting in traffic may not be very exciting, but imagine what a life changer this is for people who do this commute every day. pic.twitter.com/rVl8qDOzYe — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 8, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘It Feels Like Magic’

Demonstrate Tesla self-driving to a friend tomorrow. It feels like magic. https://t.co/QXGaqyRsjW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

