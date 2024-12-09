Elon Musk's Tesla will likely hit a new all-time high at USD 414.51 per share. This will be the second time the EV maker has hit the USD 414 price since November 4, 2021. Currently, the Tesla share price is USD 389.22, which may soon become another record share price. According to a post by Sawyer Merritt on X, this share price rise will likely increase Tesla's market capitalisation to USD 1.33 trillion. Elon Musk’s Tesla Doubles Powerwall 3 Production by 1,000 Units in Single Day To Boost Clean Energy Adoption in Country.

Tesla Share Price Likely to Hit All-Time High USD 414.51 Per Share

Tesla will hit a new all-time high at $414.51 per share. This would give the company a market cap of $1.33 trillion. Its previous all-time high was $414.50 on November 4th, 2021: pic.twitter.com/K1MkcIYlkM — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 9, 2024

