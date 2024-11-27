Adani Group stocks saw mixed movements on November 27, with Adani Ports opening at INR 1,102.0, down by more than 2 per cent from its previous closing price of INR 1,128.85. The percentage change for Adani Ports was recorded at -2.38 per cent. In contrast, Adani Enterprises saw an uptick, rising over 2 per cent, with its share price reaching INR 2,150.5, up by 2.02 per cent. Adani Power opened slightly lower at INR 436.75, while Adani Green Energy opened at INR 890.00, showing a small dip from yesterday's closing price of INR 898.55. Adani Group shares are expected to stay in focus, following a statement from Adani Green Energy clarifying that key executives have not been charged under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or in any SEC civil complaint. Gautam Adani, Nephew Sagar Adani Clear of Bribery Charges As per US Department of Justice Indictment, Says Adani Green.

NSE: Adani Ports Share Price Declines in Stock Market Today

NSE: Adani Enterprises Share Price Gains

