Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd (NSE: ARSSBL) surged to INR 457.95, up INR 12.40 (2.78%) as of 10:06 AM IST on October 1, 2025. The company recently launched an INR 745 crore issue for subscription from September 23 to 25, which saw overwhelming interest—subscribed 20.66 times overall. The Qualified Institutional Investors portion was subscribed 43.8 times, Non-Institutional Investors 28.6 times, and Retail Investors 4.78 times. With over 30 years of experience, Anand Rathi offers full-service broking, margin trading, and distribution of financial products across equities, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets. Serving retail, HNIs, UHNI, and institutional clients, the company continues to strengthen its position in India’s financial services sector. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 01, 2025: Adani Total Gas, Lupin, Indian Overseas Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Anand Rathi Share Price

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)