Hindenburg Research, the US-based short seller, is going to be disbanded soon. The news was confirmed by founder Nate Anderson, who, in an official note, announced the decision. Notably, Hindenburg Research had targeted several business entities across the globe, including the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. In a personal note penned by Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research revealed why he is shutting down Hindenburg Research. "There is not one specific thing—no particular threat, no health issue, and no big personal issue," Nate added in the note. He further explained that once someone told him that at a certain point a successful career becomes a selfish act. "Early on, I felt I needed to prove some things to myself. I have now finally found some comfort with myself, probably for the first time in my life," Nate wrote in the node. He also said that the "intensity and focus has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about". Nate Anderson also said that he views Hindenburg as a chapter in his life and not a central thing that defines him. Hindenburg Research’s Report Against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Fizzles Out, Indian Investors’ Trust Remains in Stock Markets.

Nate Anderson Explains Why He is Shutting Down Hindenburg Research

A Personal Note From Our Founderhttps://t.co/OOMtimC0gV — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 15, 2025

