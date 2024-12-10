IRB Infrastructure Developers' share price rose sharply on December 10, 2024, following a strong performance in toll collections. The stock opened at INR 60.50, up from the previous close of INR 59.40, and hit an intraday high of INR 61.99, reflecting a 4.36 per cent gain. The rise in share price came after the company reported a 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue, reaching INR 535.9 crore in November 2024. This marked a significant improvement from INR 437 crore in the same month last year. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO To Open Subscription on December 9, Price Band Set at INR 52–55 per Share; Check GMP of Seed Company and More.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: NSE)

